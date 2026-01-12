Marcos visit to UAE signals deepening PH-UAE ties, Ambassador Ver says

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates this week marks a significant shift in Philippine-UAE relations, with major trade and defense agreements set to be signed, underscoring closer political and economic ties between the two countries.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver said the upcoming visit reflects how relations between the two countries have changed, noting that it took 15 years before a presidential visit happened prior to November 2024.

“This is the second (visit) in about 14 months ng November 2024. So in a short span of time, dalawang beses na silang magkikita with His Highness, the President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. And before that, it was 15 years bago uli nagka-visit,” Ambassador Ver said in an interview with RTVM.

During the official visit, Marcos is set to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defense Cooperation with the UAE.

He will also be attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, an annual global forum that brings together world leaders to discuss climate change, renewable energy and sustainable economies.

The ambassador said the Philippines’ participation is crucial, as it remains among the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“Sinasabi nila, we’re one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. So we need all the help that we can get. But aside from that, we’re also here to share what we know. Para ibahagi at ibida rin natin mga ginagawa natin,” he added.

Around 14 heads of state are expected to attend the forum, which Ver described as a key platform for advancing cooperation in renewable energy and sustainability—areas that are also priorities for the Philippine government.

Free-trade agreement

A major highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA, which will be the Philippines’ first free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country. The deal aims to expand market access for Philippine goods and services and deepen investment ties with the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

“We were one of the very first countries to be offered to conclude this agreement. And finally, we’re doing it. And it just goes to show, nag-iiba na rin ang relations natin dito,” Ambassador Ver said.

CEPA is expected to open opportunities not only in trade but also in professional mobility, investments and services, and serve as a gateway to the broader Gulf Cooperation Council market, which includes Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, he added.

The Philippines and the UAE officially announced the start of talks on the free-trade agreement in 2022, with formal negotiations beginning in May 2024. In 2025, the two countries concluded discussions on key provisions, finalized legal reviews, and prepared for the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which is scheduled for January 2026.

Defense cooperation

Alongside CEPA, Marcos is also expected to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation.

Ambassador Ver said the agreement will allow for training, exchanges and information-sharing, particularly in areas such as counterterrorism and transnational crime.

Ver added that relations between the two countries are now expanding into previously untapped sectors, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence and the digital economy. UAE firms have expressed interest in projects in the Philippines, ranging from energy and data centers to land development.

“With the CEPA and everything, it will open so many doors and will really bring more investors, more interest back to the Philippines,” he added.