Latest NewsNews

Marcos ready to face possible ‘DDS-backed’ impeachment bid — Palace

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prepared to confront any impeachment complaint that may be filed against him, Malacañang said, following reports that supporters linked to Vice President Sara Duterte are floating such a move.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President cannot respond to a case that does not yet exist, stressing that any complaint would first have to be read and assessed. She cited media reports indicating that individuals believed to be part of the Duterte-backed “DDS” have allegedly approached at least one lawmaker about filing an impeachment case against Marcos.

Castro challenged those pushing for impeachment to instead address allegations facing the Vice President, saying impeachment should not be used as a tool for intimidation or publicity. She added that claims circulating online appear intended to divert attention from issues involving alleged misuse of funds and other accusations against Duterte.

The Palace official rejected accusations of betrayal of public trust, particularly those linked to the signing of the national budget, emphasizing that Marcos did not steal public funds and, in fact, ordered investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control projects. She said the President respects due process and the Constitution and is ready for any scenario.

Castro also said Malacañang remains confident that Marcos retains sufficient support in Congress, noting that impeachment is a numbers-driven process and that lawmakers who value good governance would not support baseless charges.

In a separate interview, Caloocan 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice confirmed that he was approached by former officials seeking his endorsement for an impeachment complaint against the President, but he declined. Erice warned that successive impeachment attempts against both the President and the Vice President could hurt investor confidence, slow economic growth, and ultimately harm ordinary Filipinos.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1048818328

Emirates NBD warns UAE users of WhatsApp zero-day voice call cyberattack

17 seconds ago
20241126ABZ81 9821 2048x1365 1

Marcos visit to UAE signals deepening PH-UAE ties, Ambassador Ver says

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 34 1

Marcos: Impeachment vs VP Duterte up to congress, won’t be blocked

12 mins ago
614867614 1196568139299515 8095818372941466947 n

OWWA gets bigger 2026 budget to expand aid, repatriation for OFWs

17 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button