Marcos ready to face possible ‘DDS-backed’ impeachment bid — Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prepared to confront any impeachment complaint that may be filed against him, Malacañang said, following reports that supporters linked to Vice President Sara Duterte are floating such a move.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President cannot respond to a case that does not yet exist, stressing that any complaint would first have to be read and assessed. She cited media reports indicating that individuals believed to be part of the Duterte-backed “DDS” have allegedly approached at least one lawmaker about filing an impeachment case against Marcos.

Castro challenged those pushing for impeachment to instead address allegations facing the Vice President, saying impeachment should not be used as a tool for intimidation or publicity. She added that claims circulating online appear intended to divert attention from issues involving alleged misuse of funds and other accusations against Duterte.

The Palace official rejected accusations of betrayal of public trust, particularly those linked to the signing of the national budget, emphasizing that Marcos did not steal public funds and, in fact, ordered investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control projects. She said the President respects due process and the Constitution and is ready for any scenario.

Castro also said Malacañang remains confident that Marcos retains sufficient support in Congress, noting that impeachment is a numbers-driven process and that lawmakers who value good governance would not support baseless charges.

In a separate interview, Caloocan 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice confirmed that he was approached by former officials seeking his endorsement for an impeachment complaint against the President, but he declined. Erice warned that successive impeachment attempts against both the President and the Vice President could hurt investor confidence, slow economic growth, and ultimately harm ordinary Filipinos.