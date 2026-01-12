Latest NewsNews

Marcos: Impeachment vs VP Duterte up to congress, won’t be blocked

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signaled that he will not stand in the way if lawmakers decide to file a new impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, marking a more hands-off stance on the politically sensitive process.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President will respect whatever course Congress takes, as long as it is grounded on evidence. According to her, Marcos believes impeachment should be treated the same way as other major probes, such as the ongoing investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Castro clarified that the President is not discouraging impeachment, nor is he encouraging it. Instead, Marcos is leaving the decision entirely to lawmakers, consistent with constitutional procedures. She also downplayed claims that the President had previously warned impeachment could derail priority legislation, saying such interpretations depend on how his remarks are read.

Earlier, Marcos had publicly expressed that he did not want his former ally and running mate impeached, emphasizing that impeachment is a prerogative of Congress and not the President. Under the Constitution, the House of Representatives initiates impeachment complaints, while the Senate tries and decides the case as an impeachment court.

