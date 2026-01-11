Woman arrested at NAIA 3 for using another person’s passport

Bureau of Immigration personnel arrested a 21-year-old woman at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after determining that she was allegedly travelling under a false identity.

The arrest took place on January 1 as the woman was preparing to board a flight bound for Italy. She presented a Swedish passport that was later confirmed to be genuine, but immigration officers flagged discrepancies during routine inspection.

According to immigration authorities, biometric face-recognition checks revealed that the woman was not the rightful holder of the passport she presented. She was identified as Nimo Ahmed Hassan, although investigators believe this may not be her real identity.

Initial findings indicate that the woman is from East Africa. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish her true identity and to locate her legitimate travel documents.

Following her arrest, she was transferred to the Bureau of Immigration’s detention facility, where she remains while awaiting deportation proceedings.