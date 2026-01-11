Will Ashley trends after Dubai MMFF concert

Will Ashley shared glimpses of Dubai on social media, posting photos of the city’s iconic skyline as he joined fellow Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) artists in the emirate.

The young actor later performed at the free Konsyerto Para sa Filipino held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City, an event organized for overseas Filipino workers. Organizers earlier clarified that entry was strictly via QR code, with all available slots already fully booked.

Following the concert, Will Ashley dominated online conversations, trending on X under the fan-created hashtag UAEnited FOR WILL ASHLEY. The surge came after his appearance at the MMFF 51 concert, where he performed alongside his Love You So Bad co-stars Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera.

Fans, known collectively as Willievers, led the coordinated online campaign to celebrate his live vocals, stage presence, and visuals. Concertgoers also praised his warm interactions with the crowd, noting that he graciously accepted gifts during the free show.

The trending tagline combined “UAE” and “united” to reflect the strong support of Filipinos in the Middle East. Before returning to the Philippines, Will Ashley personally thanked the audience for their enthusiastic and heartfelt welcome.