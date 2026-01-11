Latest NewsNews

Sharjah Court jails lawyer for nreach of trust over client funds

Staff Report

A Sharjah court has sentenced a practicing lawyer to two months in prison after finding her guilty of breaching trust by misusing money entrusted to her by a client under a legal power of attorney.

Court records showed that the lawyer received funds meant to be deposited into a judicial enforcement file following a final ruling in a personal status case. She assured her client that the amount would be properly turned over to the authorities and that all legal procedures would be completed on his behalf. However, the funds were not fully deposited as required, leading to continued enforcement actions against the client.

The issue surfaced after the client consulted another law firm, which confirmed that the money had not been properly handled and assisted him in filing a criminal complaint. During trial, the court reviewed official documents, financial records, and correspondence, concluding that the lawyer failed to present proof that the funds were used for their intended legal purpose.

The court ruled that the lawyer violated both legal and professional duties, emphasizing that money received in an agency capacity must be managed in good faith and strictly according to the law. Aside from the jail term, the lawyer was ordered to pay court fees, while the civil compensation claim was referred to a separate civil court for further assessment.

