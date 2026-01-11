Senate Blue Ribbon committee to resume flood control probe on January 19

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will reconvene its investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects on January 19 at 1 p.m., according to committee chair Panfilo Lacson.

Lacson said the hearing will tackle reports that former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Henry Alcantara and Brice Hernandez may retract their sworn testimonies given during the committee’s September 2025 hearing. While the Department of Justice clarified that no formal recantation has been filed, the senator said the panel will examine the legal consequences should the engineers reverse their statements.

He stressed that any retraction of testimony given under oath could expose the witnesses to perjury charges, which carry heavier penalties. The committee will also seek clarification from the DOJ on whether counter-affidavits were submitted.

Despite possible recantations, Lacson said the investigation would continue, citing the existence of money trails and documentary evidence that could still support criminal or administrative cases before the DOJ or the Office of the Ombudsman.

The committee is also set to re-invite former officials who skipped previous hearings, including former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan and former Education undersecretary Trygve Olaivar. Subpoenas may be issued if they fail to attend again.

Lacson added that the probe will scrutinize the so-called “Cabral files,” particularly a P50-billion Special Allotment Release Order issued in late 2024, of which P30 billion reportedly went to flood control projects allegedly linked to ghost projects.