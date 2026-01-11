Paolo Duterte warns lawmakers vs backing new impeachment bid against VP Sara Duterte

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte cautioned fellow House members against supporting a possible new impeachment complaint against his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, saying the move is being driven by only a powerful few rather than the will of the people.

In a statement issued Sunday, Duterte stressed that impeachment should reflect the genuine sentiments of lawmakers’ constituents and not decisions allegedly made behind closed doors by individuals who control political funds and influence. He urged colleagues not to “use the people” to justify what he described as pre-determined political outcomes.

Duterte emphasized that impeachment is a constitutional process meant to ensure accountability, not a tool for patronage or partisan maneuvering. He warned lawmakers against invoking public interest if they are unwilling to face their constituents and stand by the truth.

Meanwhile, Cavite 4th District Representative Kiko Barzaga said he would not endorse any impeachment complaint, even as he supported a probe into the vice president’s use of confidential funds. He argued that alleged misuse of public funds to push impeachment efforts would be a more serious offense.

Other lawmakers echoed calls for restraint, stressing that impeachment complaints must be grounded in verified facts and solid evidence, not speculation or political noise. They reiterated that impeachment is a grave constitutional remedy that should not be abused.

The article also revisited the failed 2025 impeachment attempt against Vice President Duterte, which was voided by the Supreme Court for violating the one-year constitutional ban on impeachment proceedings. As the ban is set to lapse in February, discussions of filing a new complaint have resurfaced.

Malacañang, for its part, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not intervene in any impeachment bid, allowing Congress and the constitutional process to take their course.