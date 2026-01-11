Latest NewsNews

MWO Dubai extends OFW Serbisyo Caravan services until January 15

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Dubai has announced an extension of selected government services following the successful third leg of the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo–OFW Serbisyo Caravan, allowing overseas Filipino workers to access assistance without prior registration.

Under MWO Dubai Advisory No. 1-B, Series of 2026, PhilHealth will continue providing on-site services at MWO Dubai from January 12 to 15, 2026, operating daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Office of the President–Presidential Action Center (OP-PACe) will render services on January 12, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The advisory clarified that OFWs may directly visit MWO Dubai during the scheduled dates, as no pre-registration is required for the extended services. In addition, regular operations of MWO, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG will resume at the MWO Dubai office.

The extension aims to accommodate more OFWs who were unable to avail themselves of services during the two-day Serbisyo Caravan, ensuring continued access to essential government assistance in Dubai.

