Latest NewsNews

Mayon Volcano shows rising seismic energy as Alert Level 3 stays in effect

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a noticeable increase in seismic energy at Mayon Volcano on Sunday, January 11, even as the volcano remains under Alert Level 3 due to ongoing pyroclastic density currents (PDCs).

According to PHIVOLCS, real-time seismic amplitude measurements (RSAM) showed a marked rise beginning Sunday, detected by six out of the 16 monitoring stations surrounding Mayon. The increase was attributed to sustained volcanic tremor rather than fresh volcanic earthquakes, suggesting that the volcano’s vent remains fully open while lava continues to erupt effusively.

Despite the heightened seismic activity, state volcanologists clarified that there has been no corresponding increase in ground deformation or swelling, indicating that magma pressure has not significantly intensified at this stage.

PHIVOLCS earlier recorded intense surface activity at the volcano, including 256 rockfall events and 41 instances of PDCs—locally known as “uson”—within a 24-hour period. Sulfur dioxide emissions also remained close to baseline levels, averaging 777 tonnes per day as of January 10.

Authorities reiterated that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone remains strictly prohibited due to the threat posed by lava flows, rockfalls, and extremely hot PDCs, which can reach temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. Residents living within the eight-kilometer radius were advised to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation should conditions escalate to Alert Level 4.

PHIVOLCS emphasized that pyroclastic density currents—fast-moving mixtures of volcanic debris, ash, and superheated gas—are among the most dangerous volcanic hazards and pose a severe risk to life and property.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Global village istock

Global Village Season 30 to end on May 10, 2026

10 seconds ago
iStock 509557490

Al Ain court rejects Dh100,000 vehicle plate claim after defendants swear oath

4 mins ago
The Filipino Times Maid jailed in Singapore after child abuse video leak 1

Sharjah Court jails lawyer for nreach of trust over client funds

8 mins ago
612623168 1181225947511202 1122507213223894086 n

MWO Dubai extends OFW Serbisyo Caravan services until January 15

18 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button