Global Village Season 30 to end on May 10, 2026

Global Village has confirmed that Season 30 will officially close on May 10, 2026, giving visitors several more months to enjoy one of Dubai’s most popular family-friendly destinations before it wraps up for the year.

The multicultural attraction, which showcases over 90 cultures through food, performances, shopping, and themed pavilions, is set to reopen later in the year for Season 31.

Before the season ends, guests can still experience a wide range of activities — from international street food and live shows to thrilling rides and celebrity appearances. January, in particular, offers a packed lineup of attractions and events, making it an ideal time for both first-time and returning visitors.

Global Village continues to cater to all types of visitors, whether they’re looking for a budget-friendly family outing or an action-filled day of entertainment. With months still left before closing day, there’s plenty of time to plan a visit and make the most of the season.