Latest NewsNews

Global Village Season 30 to end on May 10, 2026

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 seconds ago

Global Village has confirmed that Season 30 will officially close on May 10, 2026, giving visitors several more months to enjoy one of Dubai’s most popular family-friendly destinations before it wraps up for the year.

The multicultural attraction, which showcases over 90 cultures through food, performances, shopping, and themed pavilions, is set to reopen later in the year for Season 31.

Before the season ends, guests can still experience a wide range of activities — from international street food and live shows to thrilling rides and celebrity appearances. January, in particular, offers a packed lineup of attractions and events, making it an ideal time for both first-time and returning visitors.

Global Village continues to cater to all types of visitors, whether they’re looking for a budget-friendly family outing or an action-filled day of entertainment. With months still left before closing day, there’s plenty of time to plan a visit and make the most of the season.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Al Ain court rejects Dh100,000 vehicle plate claim after defendants swear oath

4 mins ago
The Filipino Times Maid jailed in Singapore after child abuse video leak 1

Sharjah Court jails lawyer for nreach of trust over client funds

8 mins ago
612623168 1181225947511202 1122507213223894086 n

MWO Dubai extends OFW Serbisyo Caravan services until January 15

18 mins ago
612916845 1181223967511400 3243107374359356490 n

First Lady Liza Marcos leads opening of 2026 OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

24 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button