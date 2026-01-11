Latest NewsNews

First Lady Liza Marcos leads opening of 2026 OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago

First Lady Liza Louise Araneta Marcos led the official launch of the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan (Leg 3) on January 10, 2026, in Dubai, reinforcing the Philippine government’s commitment to bring essential services closer to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Held at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, the opening ceremony was attended by Hans Leo J. Cacdac, PY Caunan, Philippine Consul General Ambrocio Brian Enciso III, and representatives from nine government agencies. The initiative forms part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver fast, efficient, and compassionate government services to Filipinos abroad, particularly in the UAE, home to one of the largest Filipino communities overseas.

In his message, Secretary Cacdac emphasized that the Serbisyo Caravan goes beyond document processing, describing it as a concrete expression of the government’s care for the health and overall welfare of migrant workers. During the caravan, more than 100 OFW patients received medical and financial assistance through the Migrant Workers Office–Dubai and OWWA, including Filipinos battling cancer.

Support was extended through various programs such as the DMW AKSYON Fund, OWWA e-CARES, SSS disability benefits, and medical assistance under the Lab for All initiative of the First Lady, in coordination with the Office of the President–Presidential Action Center (PACe).

The event also highlighted the government’s push for digitalization, led by Henry Aguda of the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Featured e-government services included the OFW Pass integrated into eGovPH, online employment contract verification, and the Kumusta Kabayan App.

According to the DMW, these initiatives embody the “Red Carpet, Not Red Tape” approach and continue the legacy of late DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople, ensuring that every OFW is treated with dignity, protected by the state, and supported wherever they may be in the world.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Global village istock

Global Village Season 30 to end on May 10, 2026

26 seconds ago
iStock 509557490

Al Ain court rejects Dh100,000 vehicle plate claim after defendants swear oath

4 mins ago
The Filipino Times Maid jailed in Singapore after child abuse video leak 1

Sharjah Court jails lawyer for nreach of trust over client funds

8 mins ago
612623168 1181225947511202 1122507213223894086 n

MWO Dubai extends OFW Serbisyo Caravan services until January 15

19 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button