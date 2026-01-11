First Lady Liza Marcos leads opening of 2026 OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

First Lady Liza Louise Araneta Marcos led the official launch of the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan (Leg 3) on January 10, 2026, in Dubai, reinforcing the Philippine government’s commitment to bring essential services closer to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Held at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, the opening ceremony was attended by Hans Leo J. Cacdac, PY Caunan, Philippine Consul General Ambrocio Brian Enciso III, and representatives from nine government agencies. The initiative forms part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver fast, efficient, and compassionate government services to Filipinos abroad, particularly in the UAE, home to one of the largest Filipino communities overseas.

In his message, Secretary Cacdac emphasized that the Serbisyo Caravan goes beyond document processing, describing it as a concrete expression of the government’s care for the health and overall welfare of migrant workers. During the caravan, more than 100 OFW patients received medical and financial assistance through the Migrant Workers Office–Dubai and OWWA, including Filipinos battling cancer.

Support was extended through various programs such as the DMW AKSYON Fund, OWWA e-CARES, SSS disability benefits, and medical assistance under the Lab for All initiative of the First Lady, in coordination with the Office of the President–Presidential Action Center (PACe).

The event also highlighted the government’s push for digitalization, led by Henry Aguda of the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Featured e-government services included the OFW Pass integrated into eGovPH, online employment contract verification, and the Kumusta Kabayan App.

According to the DMW, these initiatives embody the “Red Carpet, Not Red Tape” approach and continue the legacy of late DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople, ensuring that every OFW is treated with dignity, protected by the state, and supported wherever they may be in the world.