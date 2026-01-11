Al Ain court rejects Dh100,000 vehicle plate claim after defendants swear oath

A civil court in Al Ain has dismissed a lawsuit over the ownership of a vehicle registration plate valued at Dh100,000, ruling that sworn oaths taken by the defendants were enough to settle the dispute.

The case was filed by a man who claimed he owned the registration number and had only entrusted it to another individual for safekeeping. He told the court that when he later asked for the plate to be returned, he discovered it had already been registered under a third party’s name, prompting him to seek legal action.

The defendants denied the claim and argued that the lawsuit was unsupported by evidence. With no conclusive proof presented, the plaintiff asked the court to apply a decisive oath, a legal remedy used when documentary or testimonial evidence is insufficient.

The court approved the request and administered the oath separately to both defendants, who formally denied the plaintiff’s ownership claim under oath.

In its ruling, the court said the sworn statements were legally binding and carried decisive weight under the law. As a result, the court ruled in favor of the defendants and dismissed the case in full.