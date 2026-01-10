Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE calls for protection of diplomatic buildings after Qatar embassy damaged in Kyiv

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) underscored the need to protect civilian and diplomatic buildings, including the residences of embassy staff, following damage to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Kyiv amid shelling in the Ukrainian capital.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the country’s commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The ministry emphasized the importance of diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation, especially in light of worsening humanitarian conditions and the ongoing suffering of civilians.

