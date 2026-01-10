Two deaths recorded during 2026 Traslacion, authorities say

Authorities reported that two individuals died during the 2026 Traslacion, the annual procession of the image of Jesus Nazareno from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) spokesperson Maj. Hazel Asilo confirmed the deaths in a text message to local media, saying a full report on both incidents has yet to be released.

Nazareno 2026 spokesperson Fr. Robert Arellano also confirmed during a press briefing that the Quiapo Church Command Post recorded two fatalities during the procession.

Asked about the causes of death, Arellano said details would be disclosed once all information has been verified.

“We’re going to report our casualties once we have all the details already. Currently, these are fresh pieces of information, but we need to really hone in on the details of these two casualties,” he said.

Arellano added that the church command post had logged around 1,700 incidents so far, including the two deaths, but did not immediately provide a detailed breakdown.

Both police officials clarified that the two fatalities were separate from the death of tabloid photojournalist Itoh Son, who collapsed at Manila Police District Station 5 before the Traslacion began early Friday morning.