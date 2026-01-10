Latest NewsNewsPH News

Photojournalist dies while covering Traslacion 2026 due to heart attack

A photojournalist died while covering activities related to the annual Traslacion of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila, authorities reported.

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified the victim as Itoh Son, a tabloid Saksi photojournalist and member of the MPD Press Corps, citing information from the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

MPD spokesperson Maj. Philipp Ines said Son collapsed at around 2 a.m. in front of MPD Station 5, where he and fellow journalists were preparing to cover events at the Quirino Grandstand.

“They had been covering activities continuously since morning and went straight to Station 5. Upon arriving at the entrance, he collapsed, possibly due to extreme fatigue,” Ines said in a phone interview.

Son was rushed to the Ospital ng Maynila but later died. Authorities said the cause of death, believed to be a heart attack, has yet to be confirmed. He was reportedly over 50 years old.

Traslacion 2026 spokesperson Fr. Robert Arellano clarified during a press briefing at Quiapo Church that Son’s death was not considered a casualty directly related to the Traslacion, as it occurred outside the procession.

