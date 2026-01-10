Philippine Army relieves officer amid probe over alleged withdrawal of support for President Marcos

The Philippine Army has relieved an officer from his post as it investigates allegations that he withdrew his support from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said.

The move follows the circulation on social media of a statement allegedly posted by Col. Audie Mongao saying he had withdrawn his support for the President.

“By the direction of the Commanding General, PA, Col. Mongao was immediately relieved from post and placed under A/U status to give way for a thorough investigation by the Training Command,” Dema-ala said.

He added that the Army is also determining whether Mongao himself authored or posted the alleged online statement.

In a separate Facebook post, Training Command chief Maj. Gen. Michael Logico said Mongao, who is currently on New Year’s break, was relieved Thursday night as commander of the Training Support Group.

Logico said his command had attempted to reach Mongao following the allegations but had so far been unsuccessful.

“Investigation is underway to determine possible administrative and legal charges that may be imposed upon him in relation to his online statement,” Logico said.

Despite this, Logico said the Army continues to reach out to Mongao to offer emotional support, stressing that the officer remains under his responsibility.

Logico also reaffirmed the Philippine Army’s loyalty to the Constitution and the chain of command.

“The Philippine Army remains professional and steadfast behind our mandate, loyal to the Constitution and the chain of command,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United People’s Initiative, a group calling for President Marcos’ resignation, expressed support for Mongao, saying his statement did not amount to rebellion but reflected fidelity to the Constitution.

“By reaffirming his loyalty to the AFP and the State—while withdrawing personal support from President Marcos Jr.—Colonel Mongao reminded the nation that the Armed Forces serve the people, not personalities,” the group said in a statement.

The group added that Mongao chose to speak “not for himself, but for the Filipino people worth fighting for.”