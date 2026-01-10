Multiple flights between Dubai and Iran cancelled amid regional unrest

At least six flights between Dubai and several Iranian cities scheduled for Friday were cancelled, according to data from the Dubai Airports website, adding to disruptions in regional air travel linked to unrest in Iran.

The cancelled routes included flights to Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad, some of Iran’s major air hubs.

No official reasons were provided for the cancellations, and it remains unclear whether alternative arrangements are being offered to affected passengers.

The disruptions extend beyond the UAE. In Turkey, Turkish Airlines cancelled all five of its Friday flights to Tehran, according to the Istanbul Airport mobile app.

The same source reported that five additional flights operated by Iranian airlines were also cancelled, while seven other flights to Tehran remained scheduled.

Turkish authorities have not publicly commented on the situation, which comes amid widespread protests in Iran over rising living costs.

The demonstrations have posed a challenge to authorities under Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and occur against the backdrop of an ongoing economic crisis caused by years of international sanctions and the effects of the June conflict with Israel.