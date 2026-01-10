Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Fujairah Police boost patrols as winter rains hit the city to safeguard motorists

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 mins ago

Fujairah Police increased patrols across the emirate on Friday morning as scattered winter rain swept through the city, creating slick roads and challenging driving conditions.

The intermittent showers, ranging from light drizzles to heavier bursts, brought cooler temperatures and a refreshing atmosphere to the area.

Authorities said the additional patrols were deployed along key roads and intersections to manage traffic flow, assist motorists, and maintain public safety during the wet conditions.

The proactive measures form part of a broader response plan designed to quickly address changing weather patterns and ensure the safety of residents and commuters.

By midday, heavy clouds continued to blanket the sky, signaling the possibility of more rainfall throughout the day.

