Latest NewsNewsPH News

Chinese woman arrested for allegedly using fake driver’s license at QC police facility

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

A Chinese woman was arrested after allegedly presenting a fake driver’s license while visiting a detainee at the Quezon City Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU).

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) officers identified the 60-year-old suspect only by the alias “Lu.” Police said she was flagged on January 6, 2026, when she presented a driver’s license to the duty jailer upon entering the CIDU facility.

The jailer reportedly noticed inconsistencies in the document and immediately requested verification from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Two days later, CIDU received an official certification from the LTO stating that the driver’s license bearing the name Laxiang Lu and the indicated license number did not exist in its database.

Later that same day, the suspect returned to the CIDU and again presented the same driver’s license. She was immediately arrested following the LTO’s confirmation.

The suspect is set to face charges for violation of Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code (falsification of public documents) and Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

anna

UAE-based OFW wins AED 30M Big Ticket jackpot, eyes property and investments

13 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 83

Michelle Dee undecided on joining Miss Grand International All Stars

14 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 82

DMW launches digital platform for OFW contract verification with global rollout

28 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 81

94% of Filipino adults see corruption in government as widespread, survey shows

37 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button