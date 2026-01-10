Abu Dhabi woman ordered to pay Dh15,000 for damaging handmade artwork

A young woman in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to pay Dh15,000 in compensation after being found liable for damaging a handcrafted artwork owned by another woman.

The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court, which determined that the defendant’s actions caused both material and moral harm to the claimant.

The claimant had filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh150,000 in damages, citing financial loss, emotional distress, and loss of opportunity. She told the court that the artwork, valued at Dh22,000, was damaged by the defendant. A criminal complaint was also filed, resulting in a penal order against the defendant.

The claimant submitted supporting documents, including police investigation records and the penal order, while the defendant filed a written defense requesting dismissal of the case.

The court found that the legal requirements for compensation, proof of fault, damage, and a causal link, were satisfied. The judges ruled that the defendant was responsible for both the material damage to the artwork and the moral harm, including emotional pain and distress.

The court ordered the defendant to pay Dh15,000 in compensation, in addition to covering court fees, legal expenses, and lawyers’ fees.