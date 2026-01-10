94% of Filipino adults see corruption in government as widespread, survey shows

Nearly every Filipino adult believes that corruption in government is widespread, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Friday, amid a scandal involving bogus flood control projects.

Out of 1,200 adults polled in December 2025, 94 percent described corruption in government as widespread. Five percent were undecided, while only one percent said corruption was not widespread.

Pulse Asia noted that this perception was consistent across geographic regions and socioeconomic classes, ranging from 93 to 96 percent and 88 to 96 percent, respectively.

The survey also found that 74 percent of respondents believed corruption in the government increased over the past 12 months. Seven percent said it decreased, while 19 percent said it stayed the same.

Most Filipino adults identified accepting or giving bribes (74 percent), misusing public funds or company resources (66 percent), and offering or receiving kickbacks for contracts or services (64 percent) as corrupt acts, whether in public or private settings.

Public opinion on corruption remained largely unchanged between September and December 2025.

Meanwhile, 41 percent of Filipinos see corruption as a “normal” part of politics, compared with 43 percent who disagreed and 17 percent who were undecided.

The Pulse Asia survey had a ±2.8 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.