UAE unveils $2B global water platform to boost water security worldwide

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has launched a new initiative called the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, a $2-billion programme aimed at strengthening water security and supporting innovative water solutions in developing countries.

The platform seeks to mobilise funding from local and international financial institutions, with ADFD committing an initial $1 billion over five years from 2026 to 2030. The initiative is expected to benefit around 10 million people globally.

According to ADFD, the platform will focus on improving access to clean and safe water, reinforcing water and food security, and promoting advanced technologies for efficient water resource management. It will also encourage partnerships, co-financing, and collaboration to deliver sustainable, high-impact water projects.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation. ADFD officials said the platform reflects the UAE’s broader commitment to global development and environmental sustainability.

Through a mix of development financing, private sector investment support, guarantees, export financing, and equity investments, the platform will offer flexible funding solutions tailored to the needs of beneficiary countries. ADFD said it will also support research, youth-led initiatives, and awareness programmes to help secure long-term water sustainability worldwide.