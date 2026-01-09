UAE State Security warns public vs suspicious messages, online extortion

UAE State Security authorities have warned the public against responding to suspicious messages, cautioning that such communications may be traps intended to exploit unsuspecting victims.

In an advisory posted on its official platforms, the State Security Department (SSD) emphasized the importance of digital awareness in safeguarding individuals and maintaining community stability.

“Digital awareness is your shield to enhance your safety and the stability of your community,” the agency said.

The warning comes amid rising concerns over online extortion and digital threats.

State Security reminded the public that individuals who blackmail or threaten others through information networks or technological means, by forcing them to act or refrain from acting, may face penalties of up to two years in prison, a fine ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000, or both.

Authorities said the penalty may be increased to temporary imprisonment of up to 10 years if the threat involves committing a crime or making accusations that damage a person’s honor or reputation, coupled with an explicit or implied demand.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant online, refrain from engaging with suspicious messages, and promptly report any cases of digital blackmail or threats to the proper authorities.