UAE schools tighten student dismissal rules, require official exit permits

Government schools across the UAE have introduced stricter dismissal procedures, requiring students to secure an official exit permit before they are allowed to leave school premises.

Under the updated rules, students will no longer be permitted to exit school grounds without prior approval from school authorities. The move is intended to strengthen student safety, improve order during dismissal hours, and prevent unauthorised departures.

School administrations explained that parents must complete several requirements to obtain the permit. These include submitting a recent passport-sized photo of the student, providing a copy of the parent’s Emirates ID, and personally visiting the school to sign a written undertaking. The document confirms the agreed method of student collection and assigns clear responsibility to the parent or authorised guardian.

Officials stressed that permits will only be issued once all documents are completed and verified. Parents are also required to strictly follow designated dismissal schedules based on their child’s grade level to ensure a smooth and organised process.

The exit permit is issued for a minimal fee and is valid only under the school’s approved regulations, reinforcing accountability for both parents and school administrators