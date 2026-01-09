UAE court orders man to return nearly Dh400,000 in fake trading scam

A court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a man to return almost Dh400,000 after finding that he deceived another individual into investing in a bogus online trading scheme run by an unlicensed company.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court ruled that the defendant must repay Dh396,058, the full amount taken from the victim, and pay an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for both financial losses and emotional distress.

Court documents showed that the victim transferred money in several installments after being promised secure and profitable returns. However, it was later established that the trading platform was not licensed and was used solely to defraud investors.

The victim initially sought Dh100,000 in damages, citing not only the loss of his capital but also emotional suffering and lost financial opportunities. Criminal proceedings were filed separately, resulting in the defendant’s conviction.

Judges noted that the criminal ruling — which included a fine later reduced on appeal — confirmed the fraudulent nature of the scheme and served as the legal basis for the civil case. Under UAE civil law, anyone who unlawfully takes another person’s money is required to return it in full.

In addition to ordering restitution and compensation, the court directed the defendant to shoulder all legal fees and court expenses.