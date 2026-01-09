MMDA to revisit talks on lowering MMFF ticket prices

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the agency is set to revisit discussions with cinema exhibitors on the possible reduction of ticket prices for Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entries.

Speaking at a press conference, Artes was asked whether lowering ticket prices for the MMFF 2026 would be feasible, amid concerns that current prices are too steep for many moviegoers.

Artes said the MMDA has previously discussed the matter with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP), but noted that the issue had not been thoroughly taken up in recent years.

“Hindi pa lang siguro namin naupuan these past years, but now we are seriously considering requesting—short of mandating—that they revisit ticket prices,” Artes said.

He added that the MMDA is open to exploring alternative pricing approaches, noting that a reduction in ticket prices could potentially be offset by higher audience turnout.

“Maybe this time we have to try a new formula. Baka naman ‘yung ibabawas natin sa ticket price ay makuha natin in terms of volume, so pag-aaralan namin ‘yan,” he said.

However, Artes stressed that the final decision still rests with cinema owners, as ticket pricing remains a business matter.

“Alam naman natin may maintenance cost, investment, at operating costs, kaya pag-uusapan namin ito nang seryoso,” he said, adding that the MMDA regularly reviews each MMFF edition to identify areas for improvement.

He also said that these concerns are being discussed with film producers and other stakeholders, assuring the public that issues raised will be addressed.

“Lagi naman kaming nag-i-improve every time. Nakikita naman ninyo na paganda nang paganda ang mga pelikula, so i-a-address namin lahat ng concerns,” Artes said.

The MMFF 2025 opened in Philippine cinemas on Christmas Day, with its run extended until January 14.