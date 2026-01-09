Marcos urges devotees to live out Nazareno devotion beyond Feast Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Catholic faithful to allow their devotion to the Black Nazarene to guide their daily lives as he joined millions of devotees in commemorating the annual Feast of Jesus Nazareno.

In a message marking the occasion, Marcos reflected on the values of sacrifice, perseverance, and solidarity embodied in the yearly devotion.

“As we mark this year’s Feast, I invite everyone not only to reach for the Nazareno’s image, but to let this devotion guide the way we think, act, and help one another long after the procession has passed,” he said.

The President noted that the same determination shown by devotees during the procession should be reflected in everyday choices, such as “choosing honesty over falsehood, service over self-interest, and compassion over indifference.”

Marcos expressed hope that the celebration would inspire a shared commitment to support one another, promote fairer access to opportunities, and sustain hope in people’s daily lives.

“May this celebration deepen our shared vow to carry one another’s burdens, share opportunity more fairly, and keep hope alive in the everyday choices that we make to build a more humane and faithful Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

He described the procession of the Jesus Nazareno as a vivid reminder of Filipino faith and resilience, noting that it “walks barefoot on hot pavement, squeezes through crowded streets, and bears upon its shoulders the daily worries of our countrymen striving for a more certain tomorrow.”

“In the crowd, we witness stories of sacrifice and perseverance alongside the panata, community spirit, and steadfast solidarity that keep many families standing and communities moving to protect their dignity and secure their future,” Marcos added.

The President also said the image of Christ stumbling under the weight of the cross mirrors the experience of Filipinos who, despite exhaustion and hardship, continue to rise and move forward together.

Meanwhile, Marcos acknowledged that the stories and prayers of devotees underscore the need for more responsive governance and improved public services.

“By listening to their hopes, aspirations, and prayers, we come to see the gap between the burdens people carry and the support they receive, and recognize where wiser governance and more responsive services can help bridge that distance,” he said.

January 9 has been declared a special non-working day in the City of Manila to ensure the orderly observance of the Feast of Jesus Nazareno, as millions of devotees are expected to gather at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno in Quiapo.