Dubai launches AI-powered cameras to monitor cleanliness, enforce littering fines

Dubai Municipality unveiled a pilot project using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras to enhance public cleanliness monitoring and accelerate responses to littering violations, with fines of up to Dh500.

The smart camera system is part of the emirate’s “Smart Waste Management” framework and represents a key step toward maintaining Dubai’s reputation for cleanliness while leveraging advanced technology to enforce environmental regulations.

Unlike traditional methods, the AI-enabled system analyzes captured images in real time, displaying violations on interactive digital dashboards that enable field teams to take swift action, the municipality said.

During the pilot phase, the cameras have been installed on several waste collection and transportation vehicles, creating a mobile surveillance network that covers roads, residential areas, and public spaces across Dubai.

The system specifically targets illegal dumping near containers, on pavements, and in public squares.

The cameras monitor a range of violations, primarily littering in public places, which carries fines of up to Dh500. They also track improper disposal of furniture and bulky waste, as well as other practices that damage the city’s appearance and contribute to waste accumulation.

Dubai last year also launched ‘Eltizam’, a new app that allows residents to report public cleanliness violations instantly from littering and spitting to illegal barbecuing and pet fouling, reinforcing the emirate’s reputation as one of the world’s cleanest cities.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality said that the AI camera project is part of a strategic effort to enhance monitoring effectiveness, support data-driven decision-making, and develop sustainable urban policies. Outcomes from the pilot phase will be evaluated before any wider rollout of the system.

Adel Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Waste and Sewerage Agency, said the system allows authorities to document violations accurately and accelerate corrective action while safeguarding community privacy in line with Dubai’s smart city and digital transformation objectives.

“The project supports the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, enhancing public cleanliness and quality of life, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global leader in sustainability and innovation,” the municipality said.