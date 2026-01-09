DMW, LTO gear up for third leg of OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) intensified preparations for the third leg of the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan, scheduled on January 10–11, 2026 in Dubai, following a high-level inter-agency coordination meeting on January 9.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the courtesy call together with Undersecretaries Dominique Rubia-Tutay and Jainal T. Rasul, Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, and officials from the Land Transportation Office.

The meeting focused on aligning agency roles to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of government services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly in areas such as documentation, medical insurance, and orientation on host-country laws and values.

Organizers expect around 1,700 OFWs on the first day and 1,500 on the second day of the two-day caravan. The LTO will provide key services including driver’s license renewal, change of address, and updates to marital status records.

As the Serbisyo Caravan enters its third leg, the DMW and partner agencies reiterated their commitment to delivering back-to-back, people-centered services through a streamlined and accessible approach for Filipino workers abroad.