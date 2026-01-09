CIDG seizes luxury cars linked to ex-Rep. Zaldy Co in Taguig condo

Several luxury vehicles allegedly linked to former House appropriations committee chair and resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co were seized by authorities at a condominium in Taguig City, according to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

CIDG National Capital Region chief Col. John Guiagui said the operation was carried out by the CIDG, Highway Patrol Group (HPG), and Bureau of Customs following the issuance of a search warrant covering nine vehicles. Eight of these were found in the condominium’s parking area, along with seven additional vehicles not included in the warrant.

“May alarma ito. May mga nakalista na mga initial violations tulad ng mga sasakyang hindi nakarehistro. Mayroon din kaming nakita na mga sasakyan na walang records, kaya kwestyonable ito,” Guiagui said in an interview with local media.

Guiagui said the seized vehicles include a Rolls-Royce, Toyota Sequoia, Cadillac Escalade, and a Lexus, though he could not provide a complete list.

He added that the vehicles were registered under Sunwest Incorporated, a construction firm linked to Co, as well as under the name of Co’s spouse and several hotel companies.

Authorities will apply for a separate warrant to disclose further information on vehicle ownership, Guiagui said, noting that parking slots in condominiums are typically tied to specific owners.

The eight vehicles covered by the search warrant will be turned over to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), while those not included in the warrant will be handed to the HPG, Guiagui added.

The Inquirer sought comment from Co’s legal counsel, Ruy Rondain, but he had yet to respond as of posting time.

Co is facing graft and malversation charges in connection with an allegedly anomalous P289.5-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said Co’s last known location was in Portugal.