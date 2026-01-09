Abu Dhabi Court orders woman to pay Dh15,000 for destroying handcrafted artwork

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a woman to pay Dh15,000 in compensation after ruling that she unlawfully damaged a handmade artwork owned by another woman.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court found that the defendant’s actions caused both financial loss and emotional harm to the artwork’s owner. Court records showed that the damaged piece was a handcrafted item valued at Dh22,000.

The case stemmed from a civil lawsuit filed by the owner, who initially sought Dh150,000 in compensation for material damage, emotional distress, and loss of opportunity. She presented evidence including police investigation records and a prior penal order issued against the defendant following a criminal complaint.

While the defendant asked the court to dismiss the case, judges ruled that the elements required for civil liability—fault, damage, and direct connection between the two—were sufficiently proven. The court concluded that the destruction of the artwork resulted in both material loss and moral suffering.

As a result, the defendant was ordered to pay Dh15,000 in damages, in addition to court fees and legal expenses.