Abu Dhabi court orders repayment of Dh520,000 in debt dispute after decisive oath

An Abu Dhabi court has ruled in favor of a claimant in a debt dispute, ordering the defendant to repay Dh520,000 and imposing a Dh10,000 fine after resolving the case through a decisive oath.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court found that the defendant had borrowed the amount as a loan but failed to fulfill his obligation to repay it. The court directed the use of a decisive oath, which the defendant took according to its legally prescribed form.

Court records show that the claimant initially filed a lawsuit seeking Dh620,000, plus 9% legal interest from the date of filing until full payment, and Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages and lost potential earnings.

The claimant argued that the defendant had promised to return the money but failed to do so.

The supervising judge allowed the decisive oath, which the claimant confirmed he was willing to take. In its ruling, the court noted that the defendant’s fault had been established based on the evidence and that the claimant had suffered material loss from being deprived of the borrowed funds.

The court concluded that a Dh10,000 compensation was appropriate and ordered the defendant to pay a total of Dh520,000 plus the fine, effectively closing the dispute.