UAE tightens rules on endangered species, agriculture imports

The UAE government has revamped its environmental and agricultural legal framework, introducing a suite of federal laws aimed at cracking down on the illegal trade of endangered species and enhancing national biosecurity.

The new legislative package replaces decades-old statutes, some dating back to 1979, aligning the Emirates with modern international conventions and the country’s growing role as a global logistics and trade hub. Key updates include higher fines for wildlife traffickers, stricter quarantine protocols for animal shipments, and new protections for plant breeders.

Under the updated law governing the international trade of endangered species, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) now has expanded authority to seize and dispose of specimens. The legislation also strengthens oversight of “falcon passports” and shipments of “pre-convention specimens,” ensuring full compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Penalties for violations have been significantly increased. Offenders may face fines ranging from Dh30,000 to Dh2 million and prison terms of up to four years. Repeat offenders who are foreign nationals will face mandatory deportation.

The UAE’s veterinary and agricultural quarantine systems have received their first major legislative updates in decades. Authorities say the new laws serve as a first line of defense against transboundary animal diseases and agricultural pests that could threaten national food security.

Under the updated Veterinary Quarantine Law, the Ministry can impose immediate import bans and temporary quarantine measures based on real-time alerts from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). All animal consignments must now enter the UAE through designated border points, where they undergo modernized inspections and risk assessments.

Similar measures apply to agricultural imports. The new Agricultural Quarantine Law aligns the UAE with the International Plant Protection Convention, introducing fines of up to Dh500,000 for violations of phytosanitary regulations.

The legislative overhaul also aims to encourage agricultural innovation. The new Law on the Protection of New Plant Varieties establishes a formal register for breeders, granting intellectual property protection for up to 25 years for vines and trees and 20 years for other plant varieties.

Authorities said this framework is expected to foster the development of crops that are more resilient to the UAE’s arid climate.