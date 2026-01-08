UAE recalls infant formula products over contamination risk

The United Arab Emirates announced the recall of select infant formula products manufactured by Nestlé.

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), in coordination with Nestlé, said the move was a “voluntary and precautionary recall” involving a limited number of batches.

The affected products include NAN Comfort 1, NAN OPTIPRO 1, NAN SUPREME PRO 1, 2 and 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2 and 3, and Alfamino.

EDE said the recall was initiated after one of the raw materials used in production was found to contain traces of Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can produce the toxin cereulide, which may cause food-poisoning symptoms. The action follows a global recall launched by the Swiss food giant after identifying a potential contamination risk.

The Establishment clarified that no illnesses or adverse events linked to the affected batches have been reported or confirmed to date, and that all other Nestlé products available in the UAE remain safe for consumption.

EDE stressed that product safety and quality particularly for children’s health, remain its top priority.

In coordination with Nestlé, the affected batches have been quarantined in the company’s and distributors’ warehouses, while efforts continue to complete the recall of any remaining quantities in line with approved regulatory procedures. The recall is being carried out in coordination with relevant UAE authorities to ensure the complete removal of the affected products from all points of sale, including online retail platforms.

“These measures are part of the Emirates Drug Establishment’s commitment to protecting public health and reinforcing the national pharmaceutical security system,” EDE said, noting that it maintains a comprehensive regulatory framework based on proactive risk assessment and continuous monitoring of local and global supply chains.