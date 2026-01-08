Philippine Embassy warns: J-1 visa does not lead to US citizenship

The Philippine Embassy in Washington DC has reminded Filipino nationals that the J-1 exchange visitor program visa is a nonimmigrant visa and does not provide a pathway to permanent residency or US citizenship.

The reminder, issued on Wednesday, follows reports of illegal recruiters and individuals posing as immigration lawyers who promise US citizenship through the J-1 program.

According to the embassy, the J-1 visa is temporary and intended solely for cultural exchange.

“Overstaying in the United States beyond the authorized period of stay is a serious violation of US immigration law, and can result in deportation and long-term bans,” the embassy said.

J-1 teachers are required to return to the Philippines after completing the program and must observe a two-year home-country physical presence requirement. The embassy stressed that waivers for this requirement are difficult to obtain, not guaranteed, and are granted only under exceptional hardship or highly meritorious circumstances.

The embassy warned that illegal recruiters often demand large sums of money for immigration assistance, and in some cases, encourage overstaying, misusing visas, or filing asylum claims to remain in the US.

“Teachers who are J-1 visa holders or applicants are urged to participate in the program only with a clear understanding of its objectives and limitations,” the embassy said.

“Those considering long-term immigration options must seek advice from a qualified US immigration attorney,” it added.

The advisory also notes that under US law, overstaying a visa may result in ineligibility for future US visas. The US government has intensified enforcement against immigration violations, including visa overstays and illegal entry.