Migrant Worker Secretary to visit Abu Dhabi over OFW death

Migrant Worker Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac will fly to Abu Dhabi this week to personally look into the death of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) there.

Cacdac told local media that he will check on the case of Mary Jill Muya, 44, who was found lifeless in her room in Abu Dhabi on December 31, 2025. He added that authorities are still waiting for the official forensic report from the police.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver said Muya’s remains will be repatriated to the Philippines as soon as the necessary paperwork is completed.

“Once the notification of death, death certificates, and other documentary requirements have been issued, we can process the repatriation of the remains,” Ver said.

Ver declined to speculate on the cause of death, noting that it will be determined by the police investigation.

Muya, a native of Jaro, Iloilo City, had spent two decades working in Abu Dhabi. Records from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) indicate that she had not renewed her membership with the agency since 2022.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi is awaiting the issuance of a death notification from the mortuary before making arrangements for the return of her remains.