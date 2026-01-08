Latest NewsNewsPH News

Migrant Worker Secretary to visit Abu Dhabi over OFW death

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Migrant Worker Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac will fly to Abu Dhabi this week to personally look into the death of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) there.

Cacdac told local media that he will check on the case of Mary Jill Muya, 44, who was found lifeless in her room in Abu Dhabi on December 31, 2025. He added that authorities are still waiting for the official forensic report from the police.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver said Muya’s remains will be repatriated to the Philippines as soon as the necessary paperwork is completed.

“Once the notification of death, death certificates, and other documentary requirements have been issued, we can process the repatriation of the remains,” Ver said.

Ver declined to speculate on the cause of death, noting that it will be determined by the police investigation.

Muya, a native of Jaro, Iloilo City, had spent two decades working in Abu Dhabi. Records from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) indicate that she had not renewed her membership with the agency since 2022.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi is awaiting the issuance of a death notification from the mortuary before making arrangements for the return of her remains.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 68

Marcos to visit UAE for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, witness trade and defense deals

31 seconds ago
united states on map

Philippine Embassy warns: J-1 visa does not lead to US citizenship

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 66

Marcos orders PhilHealth general amnesty for missed contributions

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 05T104707.564

UAE tightens rules on endangered species, agriculture imports

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button