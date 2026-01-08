Latest NewsNewsPH News

Marcos orders PhilHealth general amnesty for missed contributions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to implement a general amnesty for individuals and employers who have missed their contributions.

In a video message, Marcos said the move is part of the government’s continued support for healthcare.

“Sa aming patuloy na tumulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalong-lalo na sa tinatawag nating healthcare, inutusan ko po ang PhilHealth na magpatupad ng general amnesty para sa mga negosyante, private employer, mga self-employed na hindi nabayaran ang kontribusyon sa PhilHealth,” he said.

The President acknowledged that the 3% monthly PhilHealth contribution is a significant expense for many Filipinos.

Under the directive, a one-time waiver on interest for unpaid PhilHealth contributions will be applied in 2026. This covers missed contributions from July 2013 to December 2024, benefiting an estimated 300,000 employers.

“Inutusan ko po ang PhilHealth, gagawa tayo nitong taon na ito, 2026, ang tinatawag na one-time waiver para sa interest… ngayong taong 2026,” Marcos said.

Marcos also urged employers to register their employees under the Yaman ng Kalusugan (YAKAP) Program to access PhilHealth’s expanded benefits.

“Hinihikayat din natin ang ating mga employer na i-update ang lahat ng impormasyon ninyo at irehistro ang mga empleyado ninyo sa Yaman Kalusugan o ‘YAKAP Program,’” he said.

The YAKAP Program builds on the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) initiative and expands primary and outpatient care services, including medicines, check-ups, and basic laboratory tests. Selected hospitals also offer free cancer screening with a valid prescription from an accredited primary care provider.

The program additionally provides access to more medicines through PhilHealth’s Guaranteed Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot) program.

