Dubai Police warn public against fake recruitment ads on social media

Dubai Police have issued a new warning about fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating on social media, falsely offering domestic worker and auxiliary staff placement services.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police said scammers are increasingly exploiting online platforms, posing as recruitment agents to illegally obtain money from unsuspecting residents.

Authorities urged anyone looking to hire domestic help to deal only with licensed and accredited recruitment offices operating in the UAE. Transferring money to individuals or entities offering recruitment services outside official legal channels carries a high risk of fraud, the center said.

Dubai Police stressed that following approved recruitment procedures is the only way to protect the legal rights of all parties involved employers, workers, and recruitment agencies alike.

The warning is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing #BewareofFraud campaign, which seeks to raise awareness about evolving criminal tactics and encourage vigilance when dealing with online offers. Residents were reminded to verify the legitimacy of any service provider before sharing personal details or making payments.

Dubai Police encouraged the public to immediately report any suspected fraudulent activity or suspicious online advertisements through official channels, including:

• Dubai Police Smart App on major mobile platforms

• eCrime platform, the dedicated portal for reporting cybercrime

• Call centre on 901 for non-emergency inquiries and reports

Authorities reiterated that prompt reporting helps protect the wider community and prevents others from falling victim to scams.