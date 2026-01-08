Cyberattack strikes every 39 seconds worldwide, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns

A cyberattack is occurring every 39 seconds worldwide as cyber threats escalate rapidly, driven by automation and artificial intelligence, the UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council has warned.

In a statement posted on its official social media accounts, the Council said cybercrime is increasing at an alarming pace, with attacks becoming more frequent, sophisticated, and intelligent. It cited estimates showing global cybercrime costs could reach $11.9 trillion in 2026 and surge to $19.7 trillion by 2030.

The Council stressed that heightened cyber awareness remains a critical first line of defense, urging individuals and organizations to stay informed and vigilant to reduce risks and protect digital lives.

Against the backdrop of intensifying cyber threats, the Council announced progress in the UAE’s readiness for the post-quantum era through expanded cooperation with QuantumGate, the national platform supported by the Advanced Technology Research Council and focused on quantum-resilient cybersecurity.

The partnership aims to accelerate the country’s transition toward secure systems capable of withstanding future quantum decryption risks, with efforts centered on anticipating threats, strengthening priority sectors, and initiating early migration of cryptographic systems.

With the move from strategy to coordinated national implementation, the UAE is among the first countries globally to activate a comprehensive post-quantum cybersecurity strategy.

The next phase of cooperation will implement three key national programs:

• The National Information Assurance Program, to strengthen baseline security across public and private sectors;

• The National Cybersecurity Index Platform, to enhance nationwide monitoring and assessment; and

• The National Post-Quantum Transition Program, to identify vulnerable cryptographic assets and guide long-term migration.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said the country’s approach is proactive.

“Our approach is to anticipate threats rather than wait for them. The UAE is building quantum-resilient defenses today to ensure critical infrastructure remains secure when quantum decryption becomes a reality,” he said.

The Council also warned of the growing risks linked to untrusted public charging ports, noting that 79% of travelers unknowingly expose personal data when charging devices in public places. It added that 68% of companies have experienced attacks traced to unsafe charging ports.

Authorities cautioned that compromised ports can enable so-called “juice-jacking” attacks, allowing access to personal data once a device is connected. Warning signs include rapid battery drain, sluggish performance, frequent system crashes, and unfamiliar alerts.

The Council advised the public to avoid public charging ports, carry personal chargers, reject data-transfer prompts, enable two-factor authentication, and regularly review app permissions.