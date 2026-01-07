UAE braces for coldest winter period from January 10 to 22

The UAE and the wider Gulf region are expected to experience the coldest stretch of the winter season between January 10 and 22, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Al Jarwan explained that this temperature drop coincides with a traditional weather phase in Gulf folklore known as “Der Al Sittin”, or “the sixty days,” a period historically associated with intense cold and commonly described in local sayings as being as sharp as a knife’s edge.

During this time, early morning temperatures—especially in desert areas—are expected to fall significantly, with readings potentially dipping below 5°C. Al Jarwan noted that mid-January typically records the lowest temperatures of the entire winter season across the region.

The cold spell also aligns with the evening culmination of the Thuraya (Pleiades) constellation, an astronomical event traditionally linked to harsh winter conditions in Arab heritage.

Adding to the seasonal markers, the first full moon of 2026—known as the “Wolf Moon”—occurred while the Moon was at perigee, its closest point to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. The name originates from Western folklore, associated with wolves howling during winter scarcity.

Rainfall in the UAE during January generally ranges between 12 and 18 millimetres, spread across six to eight rainy days. However, Al Jarwan cautioned that long-term weather forecasts remain uncertain, explaining that reliable predictions typically extend only up to five days due to the complex and highly dynamic nature of atmospheric systems.