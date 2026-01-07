Nearly 5,600 aspiring lawyers pass 2025 Bar exams, SC announces

The Supreme Court of the Philippines announced on Wednesday that 5,594 examinees successfully passed the 2025 Bar Examinations, representing 48.98% of the 11,420 takers who completed all three exam days.

Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier said the High Court approved a 75% passing grade for this year’s exams.

During the official release, the Court also read out the Top 20 passers, led by Jhenroniel Rhey Timola Sanchez of the University of the Philippines, who posted a 92.70% rating.

The number of new lawyers this year is significantly higher than in 2024, when 3,962 examinees passed. The oath-taking and signing of the Roll of Attorneys is scheduled for February 6, 2026, at the Philippine Arena.