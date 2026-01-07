Latest NewsNews

Holiday passenger traffic at NAIA rises nearly 7% year-on-year

Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) climbed close to 2.6 million during the recent holiday period, marking a 6.86% increase year-on-year, according to airport operator New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).

From December 20, 2025 to January 4, 2026, NAIA recorded 2,589,889 passengers, with traffic peaking on January 4 at 180,089 travelers—the highest single-day passenger count so far.

Flight movements also grew by 3.29%, as the airport handled 13,766 domestic and international flights over the holiday stretch.

NNIC said coordinated efforts among airport teams, airlines, government agencies, and service partners helped manage queues, flights, and passenger flow.

The San Miguel Corporation-led consortium added that recent operational improvements and added amenities across terminals supported smoother movement of travelers during the busy season.

