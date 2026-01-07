Free concert for Filipinos in the Middle East set on Jan. 10

A free concert for the Filipino community in the Middle East will be held on January 10, 2026, bringing together music, movies, and meet-and-greet sessions with stars of Metro Manila Film Festival 51 films.

Fans can meet the cast of MMFF51 entries Love You So Bad, Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins, Unmarry, Bar Boys: After School, and I’m Perfect. The night will also feature live performances from Pinoy pride artists Sofronio Vasquez, John Arcilla, Morissette, and Bamboo.

Meanwhile, MMFF51 is showing strong momentum after the New Year, with box-office figures improving compared with last year and seven out of eight films already hitting eight-digit grosses. Festival organizers said audience turnout has increased, driven by positive word-of-mouth and the return of moviegoers from the holidays.

The MMFF will continue talks with cinema exhibitors to make moviegoing more accessible, including possible incentives and promo bundles. Screenings of MMFF51 films have also been extended for another week, and the MMFF Season Pass will continue to be honored.