Dubai to roll out four new bus routes

Dubai is set to enhance its public transportation network with the launch of four new bus routes and adjustments to more than 70 existing services beginning January 9, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The expansion aims to improve connectivity across the emirate, ease congestion during peak hours, and shorten waiting times for commuters. The newly introduced routes are designed to support heavily used lines by operating in one direction during morning and evening rush hours.

Two of the new services—Routes 88A and 93A—will run during morning peak hours from Al Satwa Bus Station toward Jumeirah 3 and Al Wasl, respectively. Their counterparts, Routes 88B and 93B, will operate in the opposite direction during evening peak hours, helping streamline traffic flow and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the new routes, the RTA is implementing updates across more than 70 bus lines. These include the addition and removal of bus stops, route extensions, timetable revisions, and realignments to better serve residential, commercial, and developing areas across Dubai. Several routes will now cover expanded zones such as International City, Dubai World Central, Oud Al Muteena, and Jebel Ali Free Zone, while others will have stops relocated or discontinued to optimize service.

Commuters are advised to check revised routes and schedules through the S’hail app to better plan their journeys. The RTA said the upgrades form part of its broader strategy to deliver a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable public transport system in line with Dubai’s long-term mobility goals.