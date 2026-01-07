Latest NewsNews

Dubai Launches ‘welcome winter’ program to provide free winter clothing to families

Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) has rolled out the “Welcome Winter” initiative to provide free winter clothing to families and individuals enrolled in its social support programmes, in partnership with Al Madani Men’s Tailoring Group.

The programme is set to benefit more than 600 eligible recipients during the winter season, focusing on supplying custom-tailored winter garments for men that prioritise warmth, comfort, and practicality.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries will receive tailored winter clothing and selected fabrics at no cost. To ensure an organised and accessible process, recipients can book appointments in advance via phone or WhatsApp at designated Al Madani tailoring branches.

CDA said the appointment-based system helps deliver assistance efficiently while protecting the privacy and dignity of beneficiaries. The authority emphasized that the initiative reflects its people-centred approach to social welfare.

Sheikha Al Jarman, Chief Executive Officer of CDA’s Social Development Sector, said the programme demonstrates the value of public-private partnerships in addressing community needs through structured and sustainable social initiatives.

The “Welcome Winter” initiative forms part of CDA’s broader efforts to enhance quality of life and social inclusion in Dubai. The authority added that it will continue collaborating with partners across sectors to support families in line with the emirate’s social development objectives.

