Cyberattacks hit every 39 Seconds, UAE sounds alarm on growing digital threats

Cyber threats are escalating at an unprecedented pace, with attacks occurring every 39 seconds worldwide, prompting the UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council to issue a strong warning urging heightened digital vigilance among individuals and organizations.

In a public advisory, the Council said the rapid rise in cybercrime is being driven by automation and artificial intelligence, making attacks faster, smarter, and harder to detect. Global losses linked to cybercrime are projected to reach nearly $12 trillion in 2026 and could surge further in the coming years if preventive measures are not strengthened.

Authorities stressed that improving cyber awareness remains the first line of defense, as both personal users and institutions are increasingly targeted through phishing, malware, data breaches, and unsafe digital practices. The Council also cautioned against emerging risks such as using untrusted public charging ports, which can expose devices to data theft through so-called “juice-jacking” attacks.

As part of its long-term strategy, the UAE is accelerating preparations for the post-quantum era by strengthening cooperation with QuantumGate, a national platform focused on quantum-resilient cybersecurity. The partnership aims to safeguard critical systems before future technologies are capable of breaking current encryption methods.

Officials said the country is shifting from cybersecurity planning to full national implementation through programs designed to monitor threats, upgrade digital defenses, and guide public and private sectors toward safer online practices. The Council emphasized that anticipating threats—rather than reacting to them—is key to protecting the UAE’s digital infrastructure.