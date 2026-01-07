Latest NewsNews

312 returning OFWs from Kuwait receive assistance from PCSO, OWWA

A total of 312 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arriving from Kuwait were welcomed home and given immediate assistance by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Tuesday, January 6.

The returning workers received “charitimba” in-kind packages, intended to help meet their basic needs as they reunite with their families. PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said the assistance is part of the agency’s commitment to stand by OFWs and their loved ones, reminding them that government support remains available while they work abroad.

The welcome activity, dubbed “Bagong Taong Salubong sa OFWs,” was organized to recognize the sacrifices of migrant workers and to mark the start of the year with a show of care and appreciation. OWWA officials also reiterated their continued provision of welfare programs, reintegration services, and other forms of support for OFWs and their families.

