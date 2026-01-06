UAE, Türkiye discuss bilateral ties and Gaza humanitarian crisis

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation across key sectors that support the UAE and Türkiye’s shared development goals and mutual interests.

The leaders also addressed a range of regional and international issues, with particular focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Both emphasized the need to uphold the ceasefire, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan underlined the importance of intensifying efforts toward a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which they described as the only viable path to long-term stability, security, and a better future for the region and its people.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest and ongoing efforts to address them.