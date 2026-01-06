Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE, Türkiye discuss bilateral ties and Gaza humanitarian crisis

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo36 mins ago

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation across key sectors that support the UAE and Türkiye’s shared development goals and mutual interests.

The leaders also addressed a range of regional and international issues, with particular focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Both emphasized the need to uphold the ceasefire, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, and alleviate the suffering of civilians.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan underlined the importance of intensifying efforts toward a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which they described as the only viable path to long-term stability, security, and a better future for the region and its people.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest and ongoing efforts to address them.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo36 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

DFA logo 2 1

Philippines welcomes Australia’s findings on Bondi Beach shooters

34 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 64

AI-Powered projects launched in Abu Dhabi Rehabilitation centers

12 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

Fujairah Police Launch 2026 traffic safety campaign “Towards a Safe Road for All Users”

51 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 58

AFP warns public against fake YouTube video claiming PH turned back on security allies

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button