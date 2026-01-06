Philippines welcomes Australia’s findings on Bondi Beach shooters

The Philippines welcomed the latest findings from Australia regarding the gunmen involved in the Bondi Beach mass shooting and their visit to the country prior to the incident.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) cited the remarks of the Australian Federal Police Commissioner, who said there is no evidence that the shooters received training or logistical support for the alleged attack during their stay in the Philippines from November 1 to 29, 2025.

“The Australian Federal Police Commissioner further stated that there is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell or were directed by others to carry out an attack,” the DFA said, noting that “this assessment remains subject to continuing investigation.”

Australian officials shared these findings during a press conference in Canberra on December 30, 2025. According to Philippine military sources, Sajid and Naveed Akram, the father-and-son gunmen, mostly stayed in a hotel in Davao City during their November visit.

The Akrams killed at least 16 people during their shooting spree at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

The DFA reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to counterterrorism, prevent violent extremism, and strengthen intelligence and law-enforcement cooperation with Australia.

“The Philippines and Australia will continue to jointly address transnational security threats, including terrorism, through sustained information sharing, operational coordination, and capacity-building initiatives,” the statement added.